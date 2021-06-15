That Floyd Mayweather have an unbridled passion for luxury cars is no secret. The former boxer boasts over a hundred examples in his supercar collection, which continues to expand: recently, a new Rolls-Royce has become part of the 44-year-old’s four-wheeled heritage. But this latest purchase by Mayweather was not “single”: in addition to this Rolls-Royce, in fact, the ex-puglie 10 more luxury supercars, to be given to the members of his entourage as a thank you after the last match against the youtuber Logan Paul.

All the cars have been purchased within seven days: several models purchased by the 44-year-old, who at the end of the selection opted for two Dodge Chargers, a Maybach, a Dodge Journey, three Dodge Challengers, a Mercedes Classe S560 and two Rolls-Royce White Ghost. Overall, Mayweather had to shell out the figure of 820,000 euros to complete the purchase of these ten racing cars. The boxing star has completed this mega-acquisition of luxury supercars at his trusted dealership, Towbin Auto Group, in Las Vegas. Spending that amount in a week was not a big problem for Floyd Mayweather, as the proceeds from the match against the youtuber Logan Paul amounted to over 82 million dollars.

As mentioned, Mayweather has never hidden his passion for motors and for luxury cars in particular: over the years, the former boxer’s garage has never stopped growing, and has recently reached altitude. 157 specimens. His great admiration for Rolls-Royce, of which he owns 29 cars (30 with the one he bought at the beginning of the month), was mixed with that for all the other brands, including Bugatti, Ferrari and Aston Martin, of which he owns a certain number of racing cars within his very rich collection.

Image: Floyd Mayweather via Faceboook