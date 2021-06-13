As a result of an accident with a sightseeing bus in the Leningrad region, ten Russians were injured. It is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the regional government.

On June 13, as a result of an accident, an excursion bus overturned near the village of Verkhniye Mandrogi in the Leningrad Region. According to preliminary information, there were 45 tourists in the transport, ten of them were injured.

It is noted that four ambulance teams arrived at the scene of the incident, and employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are also working.