Manila Nazzaro and Lorenzo Amoruso, who told about their love story last year, during the eighth edition of Temptation Island, are finally ready to enter their new home, where they will go to live together with the children of the former Miss Italy and the footballer’s dog, Thor.

While we await the new edition of Temptation Island, which will arrive in late June on Channel 5, some of the former competitors continue to to be talked about.

Among the most loved ones of the public are certainly there Manila Nazzaro and Lorenzo Amoruso which, with their honey, love they try towards each other and the precautions that they have shown towards theirs adventure companions have conquered viewers.

While they wait for the pandemic give us all a little bit of respite, allowing them to to be able to marry, the works of the new house that the two have purchased together and, shortly, the couple will begin to live there!

Manila Nazzaro and Lorenzo Amoruso: the new home is ready

TO Temptation Island the two had not proved they had big problems except for the fact that Lorenzo didn’t seem ready to relocate with his partner a Rome. Amoruso, in fact, was still doing it after three years back and forth from Florence, where he lives with the dog Thor.

In the end, though, Manila seems to have succeeded in convince him and, as revealed in the interview with “Roma Today”, in the fall the two will go to cohabit. Manila also spoke of wedding and, in fact, soon the footballer and the former Miss Italy should to get married.

“If it ever happens, it could be in the Lorenzo’s estate in Florence. She’s very beautiful. If there were to be a wedding I imagine it completely different from the first.”

said the woman, who has a long history with a former footballer.

“I imagine very simple, on a meadow, with the truest friends. Lorenzo has this beautiful house on the hills of Impruneta, there are some colors and atmospheres that would marry perfectly with the marriage that I would like “.

he revealed, underlining how, instead, a Rome it would be too much worldly.