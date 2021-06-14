In these hours Francesco Chiofalo has come back to be talked about and, once again, the reason is not the best. The personal trainer who in September could take part in Men and Women as a tronista, has in fact let himself go to really dubious comments about women. Here are his words.

Francesco Chiofalo recently returned to the fore for a series of reasons. The man not only had a series of clashes with Antonella Fiordelisi (and with the father) but he also did guess that a September could play the role of tronista to Men and women.

The boy, that he has done know to the public for his participation to Temptation Island, could therefore return to tv very early. Recently, however, Chiofalo made a notable slip and, because of his own words, was overwhelmed by the controversy.

This is how they are things go.

Francesco Chiofalo: tough on women

In a series of stories registered a few hours ago on his profile Francesco Chiofalo wanted to comment on the women which, in his opinion, dress in excessively sexy way and then complain if someone on the street le look.

“But these girls than with the sorry of the summer go around practically half naked, or just naked. With ‘sti leggings tucked inside the sit down is four kilos of makeup with the hair done and all perfumed with one small t-shirt so that just covers the otherwise and then if maybe a guy looks at them they’ll even answer badly “.

the man said, adding that, according to him, these girls do would dress in a manner provocative for attract attention and get noticed.

“If one happens to be the look Yes weird mashed potato. Fantastic. They pretend to be strange because one dresses like that to make herself to look and then pretends to be strange “.

has continued Chiofalo, unleashing the reaction of many women (and not only) who wanted to point him out the absurdity of his words. The question is about the “Cat calling”, in fact, it has already been extensively discussed after the case broke out from Aurora Ramazzotti on Instagram.

Now Chiofalo, just as it had happened at the time Er Faina, risks the media lynching!