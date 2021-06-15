Pago and Serena Enardu seem unable to stay away from each other. After back and forth, quarrels and various digs, in fact, it seems that the two have started to feel again. Here’s how things stand!

In 2019 I pay is Serena Enardu, respectively singer and former face of Men and women, they had decided to test their love a Temptation Island. The two, however, had faced many in the reality show difficulty and there had been many problems emerged.

From the reality show of Channel 5 they had gone out separated but then, a few months later, the Enardu she had introduced herself to Big Brother Vip, in which he was participating I pay, asking his ex an other possibility.

The two had been together for a while but then they were again left not without controversy, clashes e allegations various who had launched themselves through theirs social and during hosted in various tv programs.

Today, however, the couple may have decided to try again: to lift Some doubts it was a series of stories posted on Instagram!

Are Serena and Pago still trying?

For two years now Pago and Serena Enardu they have often tried to make things work but, in the end, life brought them far for the umpteenth time. Also to May this year the two had again tried to restart their relationship but, once again, they had failed.

In these hours, however, some stories have caused suspicion more attentive fans. Judging by the photo and come on posted videos from the two, in fact, it seems that Serena Enardu and the former partner I pay are on vacation in the same place. The singer appeared in pool while the Enardu is al sea.

It will only be one coincidence or between the two there is a backfire? What do you think, you would like to see them together again?