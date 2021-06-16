Previews of the episode on Wednesday 16 June of Tempesta d’Amore, the Bavarian soap that tells the story of the protagonists who revolve around the Fusternhof. The seventeenth season will see revolves around the two new protagonists: Florian Vogt and Maja von Thalheim, with their love full of twists. In today’s episode there will be a wolf to be saved, a precious document in Maja’s possession regarding Vogt and a yoga class that Max has to take care of.

Love storm airs on Network 4 at 7.40 pm. What will happen in this new episode today, June 16? Which surprises reserves us Ariane? What will the dark lady have in mind to destroy the Fusternhof and Christoph? And what will happen between Florian Vogt and Maja von Thalheim? Let’s find out with the new previews of the Bavarian soap which is broadcast every day, from Monday to Sunday.

Storm of love, the plot of today’s episode

There’s a wolf that yes wanders in the Furstenhof woods: Werner would like to kill him, but Florian is of a completely different opinion. in the meantime Maja find a very important document relating the Vogt. Max he offers to give yoga classes to hotel guests, but doesn’t know where to start: it’s done help from Vanessa, by radio. Erik and Ariane they are ready to launch a new attack against Christoph.

Florian and Werner fight over a wolf

Florian and Werner they have one very violent confrontation and the argument, which sees them facing each other with completely opposite positions, is a wolf! The animal is wandering in the woods around the Furstenhof and staying scaring all residents of the area. The Saalfeld It is going to kill the wolf, while Florian refuses and is against the decision. Werner gets angry and wants to fire the forest ranger. But Maja does read a document al Vogt: in the act there are some truly impressive revelations! What is it about?

Max gives yoga class, Vanessa helps him

Werner decides that in hotel customers will take yoga classes. Max, who needs money, asks to be able to handle him. Werner eagerly accepts, but ignores that the Vogt has no idea how this discipline is practiced! The personal trainer doesn’t know where to start, and then there is nothing left for him to do but ask help Vanessa. Sonnbichler does not hold back and provides him instructions via radio. Max will make it not to be discovered by Werner?

Ariane and Erik’s plan against Christoph

Ariane stands again planning a attack against his sworn enemy and is done help from Erik. It is a plan really diabolical with which he wants to separate the Saalfeld from her friend Selina. He’ll use the Foundation to get the two to fight. What will he have in mind? It is certainly a diabolical plan.

Tempesta d’Amore, the cast

here is the cast of the Bavarian soap: Lea Wegmann (Franzi), Florian Frowein (Tim Degen), Dirk Galuba, (Werner) Antje Hagen (Hildegard Sonnbichler), Sepp Schauer (Alfons Sonnbichler), Joachim Latsch (André Konopka), Natalie Alison (Rosalie Engel), Dieter Bach ( Christoph Saalfeld), Viola Wedekind (Ariane Kalenberg) Jennifer Siemann (Lucy Ehrlinger), Julia Gruber (Amelie Limbach)

Storm of love, where to see it in streaming

The episodes of the soap opera Love storm they can be revised in reply up Mediaset Play, platform accessible from Tablet, PC and Smartphone