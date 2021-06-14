Her Story and Telling Lies director Sam Barlow has announced a new game, and this one is all about a mysterious disappearing film star.

Titled Immortality, the game follows the story of Marissa Marcel, an actress who “made three movies” that were never actually released. Oh, and she vanished without a trace, of course.

Here’s a look at the teaser trailer that was shown during the Future Games showcase last night:

There’s some serious talent working on Immortality – the trailer mentions that writers Allan Scott (Queen’s Gambit and Don’t Look Now), Amelia Gray (Mr. Robot and Maniac), and Barry Gifford (Wild at Heart and Lost Highway) have all played a role in writing the game’s content.

Immortality is set to launch on PC in 2022 – and you can keep tabs on the game’s progress on its Steam page over here.