Teleworking, far from being a temporary patch to continue business activity during the worst months of the pandemic, has become an effective employment formula for many SMEs. According to the latest data from the Active Population Survey (EPA), 11.2% of those employed in Spain (2,146,100) teleworked more than half the days during the first quarter of the year. This percentage is more than one point higher than in the last quarter of 2020 (9.9%) and is more than double that recorded in all of 2019 (4.8%).

To successfully undertake work from home, it is vital that employees have the appropriate technological means to carry out their tasks. It is also important to enjoy professional IT technical assistance that supervises the security and management of the devices, solving possible technical problems that arise on a day-to-day basis correctly and with due speed. The productivity that each worker achieves during the day depends, to a large extent, on these two variables.

However, not all companies are capable of equipping their staff with equipment with the power and performance necessary for them to work effectively, among other factors due to their high cost. In other cases, they cannot undertake to provide the technical support required by their employees or to protect remote work communications. When this happens, having the advice, resources and experience of a specialized company like HP is essential. A few months ago the company launched the HP Impulsa program, with which it helps SMEs to successfully overcome all these barriers in the short and long term.

Simplify the digital transition

According to a survey conducted by HP, 76% of employees work from home, and forecasts indicate that this trend will increase in the future. The standardization of this work model has forced SMEs to step on the accelerator of digitization by implementing technological tools and integrating them into their business culture.

But achieving this transition victoriously is not always straightforward. According to an HP study, 35% of Spanish professionals think that their company is not ready to undertake digital change. In addition, approximately 32% of workers want to use a better computer and achieve optimal connectivity while teleworking.

76% of employees work from home, and this format will be implemented more in the future, according to a study by HP.

The HP Impulsa plan makes the digital transition for businesses easier, faster and more efficient. It is based on three pillars: equipment, security and technical assistance. On the one hand, it provides the most suitable HP hardware and accessories – laptops and / or desktops, printers, docking stations, displays, wireless keyboards and mice – carefully selecting them according to the different employee profiles and their needs. On the other, it reinforces the security and management of the equipment thanks to HP Proactive Management: a solution that allows you to manage the equipment remotely and work safely, anticipating any failure. All this makes it easy to work remotely and safely, regardless of the location of each person.

This IT technical assistance is offered through specifically trained professionals capable of anticipating problems, while supervising security, managing device health and solving technical incidents remotely, but also at the employees’ homes.

A solution for every professional profile

HP Impulsa is not a rigid program, it adapts to the needs of each company. Depending on the position and the tasks assumed by the worker within the organization, it proposes different scalable services that include the most appropriate tools. In this way, each member of the company receives the best technology – all computers use Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7 processors – to carry out their daily tasks with comfort, security and total performance.

In order to facilitate the choice of the type of services to hire, HP Impulsa distinguishes three large groups of workers: office professionals, advanced users and professional creators.

Office professionals are those who need processing power, collaboration tools, and versatile devices that support cross-functional work. Power users demand high performance and mission-critical reliability to, among other things, analyze and visualize data or develop solutions. For their part, professional creators are responsible for managing complex and creative workflows, requiring high-performance and versatile devices, compatible with their specialized applications.