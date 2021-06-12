Television review The tattooed man is a beautiful, fascinating and inspiring documentary, but it doesn’t go very deep

Photographer-director Sophy Holland photographed men who have tattooed their entire bodies and risen to the top of the model world.

With tattoos has an interesting cultural history. Few even know that they were first practiced by the upper class, who got tired of them when sailors and criminals from all over the world started the same game. Among other things, this is told by the photographer-instructor Sophy Hollandin in the document. Holland was originally British and settled in New York. New York is also the city from which he observes the phenomenon.

Nowadays, tattoos have already become mainstream, and nothing more can be deduced from them. At the same time, however, it has gone to a new extreme, which includes a full body tattoo, even on the face. It’s not the job of ordinary bitches.

Hollandin the perspective is on men who have made their whole body as if it were a work of art. He has photographed and aesthetized these men, and he is not the only one, as many of them have risen to the top of the model world thanks to their tattoos.

Men tell their own stories. Perhaps the wildest case is a man who was briskly overweight at a young age but began to lose weight and covered his drooping skin with tattoos. There is also an industry legend, the Canadian Zombie Boy aka Rick Genest, who began tattooing himself after recovering from a brain tumor and ended up in the Guinness Book of Records but also for example Lady Gagan for video. Holland had time to interview him on Skype before his death in 2018.

There are also a couple of middle-aged men who have been bringing a modern tattoo scene to New York and who have seen a change in the industry. Today, educated graphic artists and visual artists, women as well as men, enter the industry.

Hollandin the documentary is beautiful, fascinating, inspiring, and the men are stunning, but Holland himself doesn’t think very deeply. Why is he interested in men? In what ways do skin embellishments express masculinity, before and now?

The obvious and familiar paradox also remains unfinished, while at the same time complaining about how tattooed people may be rejected, for example in job search, and admiring the rush of full-tattooed men to the top of fashion, the mainstream. So is mainstream a goal or is it more important to maintain a certain underground status where one can continue one’s jupine?

In summary, professionals provide qualified consumer education: know what you want, recognize quality. And don’t tattoo your back of your palm or chest if the rest of your body is still virgin.

