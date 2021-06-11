Television review The sympathetic football documentary grows into a surprisingly sensitive depiction of the boys’ adulthood and independence

Jussi Eskola’s nostalgic documentary Vanha Joukkuekuva tells about the later stages of the football team that came together thirty years ago. Everyone found their place, but only one from the top of the world.

In 1991 The Finnish national team of 16–17-year-olds gathered to pose for a photographer in a festive atmosphere. In the photo, a young team immortalized in hindquarters, hands raised, mouths screaming with joy.

The same photo is at the center of the documentary Old Team Picture (2020). The tone is nostalgic, as is often the case with silent old photos. How did the eager boys end up?

From one player in the picture, About Sami Hyypiä, evolved into a world – class futar. Antti Sumiala and Teuvo Moilanen they also played abroad and on the national team. Many others bounced for a few seasons at the main series level until life took us in other directions. One studied as a lawyer, another as a mentor for the mentally handicapped, and a third ended up as a bakery entrepreneur.

Mostly speech, of course, revolves around football. Through former players, it is being debated how small a football career can end up being. One nasty hit can break the promising development and dreams that have grown with a small player.

However, the world of sports and the life of the futar with its demands is just one of the themes. The sympathetic documentary even grows into a surprisingly delicate depiction of the boys ’maturation and independence, in which football has its own important place.

As a small warming detail in the documentary, the legend of the national team that died at the end of last year flashes Jyrki Heliskoski motivating and encouraging letters to those selected for the national team round.

Last year, the Finnish Association of Sports Journalists awarded the journalist Jussi Eskolan guided documentary by the “pullingly” named Digital Hit of the Year award.

