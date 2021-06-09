Television review The story of the romantic horror series Lisey is based on Stephen King’s own favorite novel, about which the author himself wrote the script

The narrative that moves between the two worlds of the series fails to make its own birth story more interesting – or more romantic.

The best in a romantic horror series Lisey’s story is its birth story.

In 2003, the author Stephen King fell ill with pneumonia but still went to New York to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Book Award Foundation. The disease became life-threatening, and King was hospitalized.

When he returned home, the author was shocked to see his study: wife Tabitha had arranged the papers in cardboard boxes and resent the furniture for upholstery. King wondered if this was going to happen after he died, and felt like a ghost as he moved around the room.

Knowledge was the starting point for the novel Lisey’s story (2006, Finnish 2008). It became King’s favorite in his own production, and when the book began to be made into an eight-part TV series, King wanted to write the script himself.

Producer mogul JJ Abrams chose a Chilean as his instructor Pablo Larraínin, perhaps because Larraín has professionally directed the widow drama Jackie (2016).

Quality actor Julianne Moore not quite convinced this time as Lisey Landon, whose world-famous writer-husband Scott (Clive Owen) has died two years earlier.

The arrogant professor Dashmiel (Ron Cephas Jones) requires Lisey to have snippets of text left by Scott. When Lisey refuses, the action is taken by psychopathic Landon fan Jim Dooley (Dane DeHaan).

Lisey has two sisters, the pragmatic Darla (Jennifer Jason Leigh) and the mentally ill Amanda (Joan Allen). From this, Lisey hears Scott was a similar self-slitter to Amanda herself.

In the honeymoon, Scott reveals the gloom of his childhood as well as a parallel world called Snowflower, to which he knows how to move.

Oscar winner Julianne Moore plays the author’s widow Lisey Landon.

Moving alone in her home, Lisey finds a patch that seems to be the starting point for a treasure hunt Scott designed for her wife. The narrative shortage of abundance is compounded by the self-activating scale model of the lighthouse and the shovel Lisey once used to hit her husband’s shooter.

Apple TV + present Lisey’s story pace cycle per week, which is likely to soften a little of the pain of repetition. Multiplying staring at Lake Lumoku and underlining Dooley’s villainry are especially important for the viewer. His own oddity is Clive Owen’s rejuvenating makeup with pitch black, almost grouchomarx eyebrows.

With countless plot fragments falling into their slightly fragmented places, it is clear that even in romance Lisey’s story disappears in its birth history: in his speech at the reception of the 2003 prize Stephen King talked about Tabitha’s active role in her writer life with a warmth that Lisey and Scott’s story is far from over.

Lisey’s Story, Apple TV +. (K16)