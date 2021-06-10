Television review The Invisible Guest is a teasing and almost gapless mystery thriller

The film by Oriol Paulon of Spain weaves a skillful web of lies.

Invisible guest ★★★

Contratiempo, Spain 2016

Woman has been murdered in a hotel room, and the only possible culprit appears to be his male friend. The door was closed with a safety chain and no way out of the window.

Or how did it all go? The man’s defense attorney will be meeting with his client at his apartment in the evening, and the intention is to clear the gaps in the man’s story over the next few hours. It soon begins to be revealed that the man and woman had covered up another death.

Spanish, Oriol Paulon the mystery thriller, directed and written by, is teasing and virtually gapless, which is always an achievement. Credibility is another matter then.

Starring in Mario Casas, Bárbara Lennie and Bianca Martínez. Remake versions of the good story have also been made.