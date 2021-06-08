Television review Politician John Lewis fought for civil rights to the last, he died soon after the publication of his title documentary

The documentary, which is the background of the interviews, contains a lot of old stopping imagery

Get it hardships, good hardships, repeats the eighties congressman John Lewis in its title document John Lewis: Good Trouble (2020) and seems to meet the expectations of its listeners every time. This, this is exactly what he had to hear him say with his own ears.

But “good trouble” is Lewis’ timeless and timely motto, with which he also strongly recalls his own history. He has acquired abrasions himself dozens of times, unselfishly and occasionally in the trade of his life.

Partly because John Lewis is a living legend of several generations in the United States – a non-violent civil rights activist who marched Martin Luther King alongside the twenties.

Or there was a living legend.

Pancreatic cancer sick Lewis died in his hometown of Atlanta in July 2020, four weeks after the documentary premiere. He had only reported his illness six months earlier, in December 2019.

In September 2016, the National Museum of African-American History and Culture opened in Washington. Civil rights activist and congressman John Lewis was one of its persistent promoters and got his own motto on the wall of the exhibition stand: Good trouble.

Dawn Porterin directed and produced by an hour and a half of film, the disease is not commented on and there is no sign of it. On the contrary, the tireless-looking Lewis will rotate in support of the Democratic candidates in the November 2018 by-elections and at the same time be re-elected to the House of Representatives for the seventeenth consecutive time.

Even more interesting and enlightening is the black-and-white past of old photographs and news films, at least now as seen from a distance. Growing up in modest material conditions in Alabama, the life of Lewis is so centrally intertwined with the U.S. civil rights movement as well as with its significant, groundbreaking demonstrations of the 1960s.

He was one of six who were organizing a massive demonstration march to Washington in August 1963 and one of those who attempted to march in March 1965 from Selma, Alabama, to Montgomery, but was almost immediately beaten by bouncing and gassing police.

Interviews the backed-up documentary contains much more of the old stopping imagery, from the peaceful “sit-ins” held by Lewis during his university time in Nashville. It meant: black students went to sit in black-forbidden lunch restaurants and refused to leave – even kicked on the floor.

In the documentary, Lewis sees these stock films himself moved. And at the same time, it seems pretty pointless to ask why director Porter doesn’t explain in a little more detail why John Lewis became just this John Lewis who got into good trouble.

