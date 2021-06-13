Television review New program series Anxious non stop unpacking nausea backgrounds

The first part of the anxious non stop series explores the importance of upbringing and childhood.

Still several Finns are distressed and depression is the most common single reason for applying for a disability pension. The problem is socially significant.

Supplier Sonia Stenius a personal endeavor program Anxious non stop Yle Femilla asks the backgrounds of the phenomenon and seeks to reflect on its social dimensions. Is the increased mental nausea due to a change or upbringing in the definitions of mental disorders? Or can it be based on class differences that are often not even admitted to exist in Finland?

Although no new answers or questions are asked, the discussion is one of the best aspects of the six-part series. Nausea is talked about approaching and avoiding unnecessary medicalization by peers in their thirties as well as doctors and psychologists.

First some despise the importance of upbringing and childhood. Among other things Jari Sinkkonen speaks familiarly about how overprotective education has made children and young people fearful and insecure. Psychiatrist Kristian Wahlbeckin according to nausea has actually increased, but mental disorders have not increased.

Later sections look at the topic through the school system, working life, mental health services and Finnish.

