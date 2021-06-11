Television review Music stars Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre tell the story in a documentary series

Music producers Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre first made history alone and then surprisingly found a common pulse.

American Apple CEO Tim Cook reported in February that the company has bought more than a hundred companies in the last six years, one every three or four weeks.

Of these, one deal is still overwhelmingly superior to the others. It was done by California music producers and music publishers Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young aka Dr. Dre, for whose headset and short-term streaming service Apple paid $ 3 billion in May 2014, or about $ 2.5 billion.

With what help did Iovine (b. 1953) and Dre (b. 1965), who grew up in modest circumstances and barely survived primary school, achieve their status? And how late was the realization of the trade that culminated the American dream actually?

In four parts in the document The Defiant Ones (2017) layers the drama from these starting points, among others, even though the deal raised to the top is just a fast-paced and entertaining thrower, and in the final episode also a self-praised thrower.

Much more interesting Allen Hughesin the series, directed by the two, is what the duo did first and foremost together – even though they came from very different life circles, different musical worlds.

Which thus surpassed itself more handsomely, which influenced more as a producer?

It depends on what you want to emphasize and value more, but the life story of Dren, who was born in Compton, California, is told a little more fascinatingly, as it intertwines with the early years of the world-spread sub-style, gangsta rap. After all, he was one of the most important influencers as its author, producer and publisher.

New York Growing up in Brooklyn, Iovine, alongside Dren, was “just” an exceptionally enterprising recorder in the early days, whose studio career began in the 1970s right from the top. John Lennonin and Bruce Springsteen as a helping hand and continued in the 1980s as a platinum plate producer and a tenacious super-regulator.

He found a new turn in his career in 1990, when he founded Interscope – and at this point in the documentary, the stories of Iovinen and Dren, run in parallel and crosswise, then merge. The third episode, which focuses on the early stages of the collaboration, with all its fierce twists and archival material, is the most dramatic – thanks also to the cut that seamlessly supports the narrative, which is the responsibility of Doug Pray and Finnish Lasse Järvi.

The accomplished Iovine and Dre are understandably the central narrators of their stories, albeit in some places stroking. That should be allowed for them, but the probative value of the star artists interviewed is reduced to the fact that they are star artists, except for a couple.

