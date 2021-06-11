Television review Mr. Bean may move to a point of old age rest, fortunately the original series is fun even after more than 30 years

Mr. Bean’s series will be renewed again.

Is Mr. Bean’s hive over? Acting for more than 30 years Rowan Atkinson said at the turn of last year that he planned to stop presenting the man in embarrassing situations. He has talked about it before, though.

Yes, you understand that when you look at the British original series that is being renewed now Mr. Bean (1990–1995). In the first episode, the hero takes part in math tests, tries to change his swimwear on his feet, and falls asleep at church. Everything is always a bit awkward. Challenges in everyday life, as they would say today.

Of course, the series is still fun. But how much fun would its physical comedy or the protagonist’s childishness be performed by a seventies? Atkinson is currently 66 years old.

Times are changing, and the fact that the series is no longer presented by name is a good sign of the development of Finnish culture A man of embarrassing situations.

Mr. Bean MTV3 at 8pm and MTV Service.