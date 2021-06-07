Television review In the Lover series, young adults on a drug hook find each other in detoxification and begin to thirst for love

The most visually impressive in the series are the drug peaks and the intermittent narrative that follows. However, the lover does not tear. Its pain is aestheticized, beautiful to look at.

Mikka and Noah are charming, young and fashionable – so as TV series characters are commonplace. What makes the characters special is that they are both hooked on drugs. Danish Loverseries protagonists meet in detoxification.

Mikka (Clara Dessau) is a student in his twenties and a substitute teacher whose memory is interrupted. At one point, he wakes up in the hospital after an overdose. The next moment, he thinks about the answers in the oral exam.

Noah of the same age (Simon Bennebjerg) is studying. Thanks to her wealthy spouse, however, she doesn’t have to torture but enjoys a continuum of cocaine, new clothes, evenings and trips.

The protagonists are united by out-of-control drug use, however Lover there is not so much a description of a foggy lifestyle as an attempt to get rid of it. Mikka and Noah end up in the same detoxification unit and rely on each other.

Eight-part Loverin has created Adam August, who has been writing series presented by Yle, among others Fraud and The girl who shouted the wolf. This time, the script is based on his own experiences. In interviews, August has said she was in drug withdrawal herself and fell in love during it.

Simon Bennebjerg plays Noah.

That doesn’t mean that Lover it would be fleshy to shame or a nostalgic romance story. Given its personality, the Danish series remains a surprisingly external story about people who have all the prerequisites for success but who dedicate themselves mainly to the next dose of fentanyl or cocaine.

Like in drug descriptions often, the most visually impressive are the drug peaks and the intermittent narrative that follows. Lover however, does not tear but relies on soft images. Its pain is aestheticized, beautiful to look at.

Emotions are only appealed by the groping after the first episode, when Mikka and Noah long for a different kind of satisfaction instead of chemical pleasure: chocolate, sex, and intimacy. Loverin even a love story is ultimately about addiction.

Lover, Yle Areena. (K16)