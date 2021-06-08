Television review Comedian Michael Palin returns to his most memorable journey in an entertaining documentary series

Michael Palin’s six-part series offers an interesting and entertaining view of travel change and TV history.

Actor Michael Palin best remembered of course Monty from Python, but he also had a long TV career in travel programming.

In a six-part series Michael Palin: The Journeys of My Life approaching eighty, Palin returns to his most memorable voyages. At the same time, there is an interesting and entertaining view of the change in travel and the history of TV.

Palin took a model of travel programs from Pioneer for its programs From Alan Whicker – and vice versa. Where Whicker, who had traveled far and wide in his neck, relied on British arrogance, Palin’s trump card was humorous throwing himself into situations. At the same time, he became the basic character of travel programs that armchair travelers still appreciate: the outspoken and curious surrogate visionary and experiencer.

In the opening period, Palin recalls Around the world in 80 days series (1988). The intention was to take a world tour in the footsteps of Jules Verne’s Phileas Fogg.

Michael Palin: Travels of My Life Theme at 9 p.m. and Yle Areena.