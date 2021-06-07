Television review Beekeeping threatens food production around the world, and there are several reasons for it, the documentary says

Bees need more pollination sites to survive, and they can be created by each of us, says a two-part BBC documentary.

“If bees will disappear from the earth, humanity will have four years to live. ”

Behind the prophecy of decades ago is said to have been himself Albert Einstein. In this millennium, there is a nasty echo in the words of physicist Einstein. Now bee loss is a globally recognized problem, one of many.

It is estimated that a third of all food production is dependent on the pollination of hardworking bees.

There are several reasons for the disappearance. Chemicals used in agriculture are one, but changes in land use, for example, have also accelerated bee loss. Once agriculture has begun to favor the cultivation of one plant species, there will not be enough pollination. The same goes for neatly shaved parks.

What what could be done about it? The BBC in two parts Save the bees documentary, the gaze is turned to the grassroots.

Dividing his time between the farm and hosting TV shows Jimmy Doherty grabs inches with the residents of Peterborough, England. Bees need to create more Flower Kennels and Lichens where they are allowed to dust and spin to the fullness of their little hearts. The aim is to get the community’s residents, farmers and mayors behind. The second section examines whether the deeds played a role.

The documentary does its best to keep environmental anxiety under control – and it succeeds. The positive message is that even in the midst of current and future eco-crises, there is always a seed of change in one’s own actions.

Save the bees on TV1 at 7pm and Yle Areena.