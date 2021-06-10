Television | Disney’s new Loki mini-series has been well received – Starring Tom Hiddleston says he’s excited about the character’s development in the series

The tension of the series is built on the contradictions of the character of its main character.

this is a kind of end, and at the same time a new beginning.

It’s 2012, in New York. The still life with its characters is familiar blockbuster Avengers: Endgamen (2019). A group of superheroes, the Avengers, have stopped the Loki god who tried to conquer the Earth.

However, not everything goes according to plan: Loki manages to usurp Tesserakt, one cube of Eternity Stones, and disappears into the air as smoke.

All that remains is the question: where did he end up?

Mystery will be resolved on Wednesday, June 9th Logseries. Episodes of the six-part series, produced by Marvel Studios, will be released on Wednesdays on the Disney + live stream service.

The title character plays a familiar character from previous Marvel Cinematic Universe films and series. Tom Hiddleston.

Other key characters include Owen Wilsonin presented by Mobius M. Mobius, Agent, Gugu Mbatha-Rawin Judge Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, and Wunmi Mosakun hunter B-15.

At the beginning of the series, Loki travels from time and place to place, far from New York. Before he has time to plan his next move in the new environment, the Time Variance Authority (TVA) will arrest Loki for breaking the sacred timeline.

He will be brought to justice.

And most of all: a completely foreign situation. To someone he didn’t think could happen to a character like him.

There are no powers, no divine status. There is no adoptive brother Thoria next door, and no Avengers in sight. Asgard is somewhere far away.

But Avengers– Yes Thorfamiliar ego from movies, it is preserved.

Even a crime thriller the tension of the called series is built on the contradiction of its main character.

The log is based on the villain of the same name created by Marvel Comics, the Asgardian God who tends to be in the streets.

Along the Marvel movies, Loki has changed. He is alternately set for the evil, alternately the hero refers. Central to nature is the alternation of good and evil.

It creates surprise.

And, well, actually Loki is dead. Thanos killed him in the movie Avengers: Infinity War (2018). The hook lies in time travel. Endgame a group of surviving superheroes travel to the past, allowing the then-surviving Loki to escape with the help of Tesserakt – so the series continues.

When TVA’s agent Mobius, who specializes in investigating dangerous time crimes, asks Loki to help clear up the robberies, the viewer is left wondering whether Loki genuinely agrees to the task or whether there will be more annoyance.

The key question is: in what direction will the Loki of the past grow as a character when given a new opportunity.

FEW YEARS then Marvel Studios said he would implement several mini-series focusing on MCU world characters for Disney +.

In addition to Loki, the so-called fourth stage series already belong in the past appeared WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. To be published later series are an example of Follower focusing on Uatu What If …?, About Kamala Khan Ms. Marvel, as well as the Hawk’s Eye Hawkeye.

LogThe second production season of the series is also being developed.

The six-hour mini-series has its advantages over a two-hour film: there is more time to deepen the character.

That was the main screenwriter of the series Michael Waldronin (mm. Rick and Morty) and director Kate Herronin (mm. Sex Education) objective: to present aspects of the Log that have not been seen before.

It was also a challenge for the series.

Disney arranged from the series at the press conference web conference service Zoom on Monday, June 7th. The director of Marvel was present Kevin Feige, screenwriter Michael Waldron and director Kate Herron as well as Actors Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Wunmi Mosaku.

The panel discussion was led by Chris Hewitt. The backgrounds and creation of the series were discussed. Participants praised each other in turn (“he’s inspiring,” “many great ideas,” “really talented”).

Owen, Mbatha-Raw, and Mosaku were asked what it felt like to be involved in MCU production for the first time (“exciting,” “awesome,” “fun,” and Hiddleston, how it felt to return to the role of Loki (“inspiring”).

The log has its own fan base: the character is, for example, screenwriter Waldron’s favorite from the MCU world. What happens when a character is placed in a new environment?

How the audience reacted, Hewitt asked.

“Good question,” Tom Hiddleston replied.

He told of his love for his character. He also said he was lucky to be still involved after six Marvel films.

“And yet I’m learning something new about the character all the time.”

Hiddleston described Loki as “hugely diverse”. The experience is never the same.

“Who is he in the end? What makes a Log a Log? ”

The series requires basic information about the MCU world.

But compared to movies, it’s different in style. There’s no familiar set of superheroes, no similar mounds – at least based on the first two episodes that got to be seen in advance. The series feels more mundane.

In the first episodes, the characters seem to mainly ask questions. Trying to underline the theme of the series: identity. When the Log is stripped of its status and power, what is left? Can he do good? Can he grow, what about change?

Slowly more is revealed. It is likely that the series will play in the relationship between Hiddleston’s Seagull and Wilson’s Mobius. The two both learn something from each other, and perhaps – as the first episode suggests – Mobius makes Loki see himself in a new way.

Although only one episode of the series has been published, it has been well received. In collecting criticism In Rotten Tomatoes the majority of reviews are positive.