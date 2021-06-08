Two teenagers were injured near a school in the city of Volzhsky, Volgograd region. About this in his Telegram– the channel is reported by Izvestia.

Now children are being given medical care. As the source of the publication specified, an unknown man shot at the boys on Entuziastov Street, next to school No. 15.

According to eyewitnesses, one of the schoolchildren was shot in the arm, another was wounded in the leg. The shooting was carried out using pneumatic weapons. Specialists of emergency services are currently working at the scene of the incident. The head teacher of the educational institution called the ambulance. RIA News…

As specified, the condition of the victims does not cause concern among doctors. Law enforcement officers continue to search for the suspect.