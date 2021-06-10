Ted, the film directed by Seth MacFarlane, arrived in 2012 to introduce us to the most controversial talking bear on the big screen alongside Mark Wahlberg as his co-star. The R-rated film was a box office success for its irreverent story.

Shortly after its premiere, the fiction got the green light for a sequel and will now have a series. At the moment there are not many details about the plot or estimated release date, but it is known that it will arrive through the streaming platform Peacock.

As we saw in the movies, John Bennett wished for a teddy bear as a child. What I did not expect is that the Ted doll would come to life and have a conscience of its own. More than twenty years later, the two remain best friends no matter what obstacles come their way.

The new series will be a reboot of the already known story. Seth macfarlane is in negotiations to give voice to Ted, but there is no confirmation yet on the return of Mark Wahlberg as John or Mila Kunis.

What did the critic say about Ted?

Despite its box office success, the film divided critics and garnered a 60% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. “Ted’s romance versus bromance plot is familiar, but the film is held up by the high-concept central premise and a very funny if inconsistent script,” the consensus dictates.