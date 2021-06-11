Technology WSJ: The law in preparation could split Amazon into two companies

According to the American newspaper, the new competition law would apply to Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google.

The United States the House of Representatives is preparing legislation that could force the IT giant Amazon to split into two different companies or force it to separate its own brands into a separate company, says The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) based on its anonymous sources.

In addition to the e-commerce giant, the legislation would also apply to other US technology waste, according to the WSJ. Behind the law are both Republicans and Democrats.

The U.S. Congress has been figuring out the size and power of big technology companies for more than a year. According to the WSJ, the legislation would regulate both the structure of companies and their ability to favor the sale of their own products on their online platforms.

Legislation should be passed by both the House of Representatives and the Senate. In the Senate, it should receive significant support from Republicans who have traditionally been skeptical about the tightening of competition laws.

WSJ according to the limitations of the law, it would only apply to four companies: Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google. For example, it would not apply to retail giant Walmart, even though its online store sells its own products.

If the legislation is passed, Amazon may have to split its business into two separate websites, one for third-party products and one for its own products.

Another option would be for Amazon to sell or close its own product business. Amazon has dozens of its own brands and 158,000 of its own products.