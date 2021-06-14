Innovation and educational complex “Technograd” at VDNKh presented the author’s podcast “We will call you back!”, Which contains various tips for employment. In particular, it talks about how to write a good resume, impress in interviews and become in demand in the labor market.

Deputy Mayor of Moscow Natalya Sergunina said that the first seven episodes are already available for listening, new podcasts will appear on a weekly basis.

“You can listen to them at any convenient time – on the way to school, while walking or playing sports. The episodes last from 20 to 45 minutes, ”the mos.ru website quotes the deputy mayor.

Podcasts are recorded in the format of a conversation between the presenter and an expert. The guests of the project are career consultants, psychologists and HR specialists of the Technograd career development center, as well as invited speakers.

The audio project is presented on Yandex.Music, Google and Apple Podcasts platforms. All audio recordings are free.

