Daniele Cappellari picks up where he left off, for his new return to TCR Italy.

The ‘all-rounder’ driver from Veneto, who has been operating in total autonomy on his Volkswagen Golf GTI for years, will sign up for the next stage of the Italian tourism series to be held in Vallelunga on the weekend of 26-27 June.

The Campagnano track had been the scene of his last outing in this championship, when in September 2020 Cappellari took a good risk finding himself in the dust of Eric Scalvini’s bang, only miraculously avoiding the debris and tires that had incredibly detached from the barriers , wandering the track.

After spending the winter in his workshop in Rome, the Paduan adjusted his Golf # 76 to get back into action and, as always, have fun.

“I had put the car up for sale, but at the moment I still have it and being perfect, why not use it to race a bit? – joked Cappellari talking to Motorsport.com – Last month I was in Vallelunga for a day of testing, I used the tires I still had available and I went really fast “.

“This charged me a lot, also because I hadn’t been in the car since September. This means that it was enough to remove a bit of rust from the driver too to dust off the enthusiasm with which I will present myself at the start as usual.”

Cappellari, being a private individual in all respects, knows very well that his sports programs are currently limited to a few sporadic outings, but not for this to be tackled on tiptoe.

It must be said that, compared to the past, this year the TCR Italy grid is much thicker and more competitive, so the challenge becomes even more demanding.

“Living in Rome, I am close to the track and can easily reach it with my van. I will load my Golf with the spirit of someone who wants to have fun first and foremost, but without awe. I saw that this year there is a great participation at TCR Italy, which is good for the championship. “

“From my point of view, clearly everything will be much more complicated precisely because the rivals are on the whole stronger, but I want to go ahead as always, trying to avoid trouble and trying to reach the points. the only Volkswagen with the Sequential gearbox on the track, so I have no reference. The goal is to make a good impression, also to thank the partners and sponsors who are helping me in this difficult historical moment “.