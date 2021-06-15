Three weeks after the Paul Ricard appointment, Felice Jelmini will wear suit and helmet again this weekend (18-20 June) in Zandvoort to face the third round of the TCR Europe season.

The Italian driver of Sébastien Loeb Racing, at the wheel of the Hyundai Elantra N TCR, has returned from his best performance of the year obtained in France, where in the two qualifying he conquered the first and third fastest times respectively.

In Race 1 he managed to get on the podium of the continental series for the first time in his career, hitting second place, while in the second heat, after battling with the leading group, he finished the hostilities in the top-10.

Significant performances for the standard bearer of the transalpine team, which translated into numbers equate to fifth place in the championship standings, in which he boasts 83 points just like the multiple champion Tom Coronel.

“We arrive in Holland with 60 kg of compensation weight (the maximum handicap provided for by the regulation) due to the excellent qualification of Paul Ricard – said Jelmini – Zandvoort is a new track for me, but I had the opportunity to do some ride the simulator and train “.

“I like the layout very much, I studied in depth the videos of the WTCR races that took place there and I was lucky, thanks to the team, to be able to view the data that allowed me to prepare myself in the best possible way”.

“It will be a very difficult stage and the competition as usual tight due to the very high level of the championship. We will give one hundred percent and at the same time I am confident, because every time we go out on the track we improve lap after lap thanks to the excellent work. played by the team “.