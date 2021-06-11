Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

In a first-of-its-kind step, the Abu Dhabi Unified Government Services System “Tamm” has developed a new “vibration feature”, which allows users of the “Tamm” application to immediately report any digital gaps they encounter by simply shaking their phones, as the application takes an automatic image of the phone screen showing The loophole, and then the user sends the image to the team concerned with the “Tamm” system through the application to address it in a way that contributes to improving performance indicators and raising the efficiency of the services provided.

The announcement of the new feature came within the framework of the “digital vulnerability hunter” challenge that the system is currently launching under the supervision and follow-up of the Supreme Committee for Digital Government, with the aim of enhancing the participation of community members in the continuous development of the “Tamm” application and listening to their ideas and suggestions, by monitoring digital vulnerabilities when completing transactions. government through the application. The challenge, which will last for 30 days, aims to honor the first five dealers who succeed in detecting the largest number of loopholes, and they will be awarded valuable prizes. Regardless of the number of loopholes.

Dr. Mohamed Abdel Hamid Al Askar, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, said: “This unique step is more than just a competition or challenge to identify the “digital gaps” in the “Tamm” application, but rather reflects a look towards the future and a radical change in the way government services are provided to customers. In a way that translates the vision of the wise leadership, and meets the aspirations of the citizens and residents of the emirate.

Al-Askar added that the introduction of the new “vibration feature”, which allows users of the “Tamm” application to immediately report any digital gaps, establishes a new approach to thinking and interacting with dealers, based on opening multi-directional channels of communication between the government, citizens, residents and visitors, to get their ideas And their improvement proposals at different stages of government work, in preparation for delivering the next generation of government services by providing smooth and safe ways that allow customers to complete government services through unified digital channels that meet the needs of the residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in a smooth, fast and efficient manner.

Aisha Ibrahim Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of the Government Services Sector at the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, said: “The “Tamm” system continues its journey in providing the finest digital government services to customers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, driven by the unlimited support provided by the wise leadership in the digital transformation process within the government sector, and its encouragement to unite Joint efforts between the public and private sectors, which are reflected in the development and improvement of the level of services provided to customers. Introducing the “vibration feature” to report any digital vulnerabilities in the “Tamm” application, as part of the “digital vulnerability hunter” challenge launched by the system in order to involve community members in the process of building and developing the application, as an essential step in achieving leadership and excellence in the government services system in the Emirate. As well as enhancing the happiness and well-being of customers from all segments of society.”

Al Marzouki added: “Customers sometimes face difficulty in interacting with questionnaires available through smart phones, customer service, or evaluations that are sent via e-mail, and this is what prompted us to develop an easy and fast feature that allows the customer to share his opinions and experiences with ease and comfort.”

Participation in the “Digital Gaps Hunter” challenge takes place through the updated version of the “Tamm” application, which is available for free on the two smart application stores, as the application allows the completion and completion of more than 600 integrated digital services, amounting to more than 80% of the services of government agencies in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. At the same time, it formed an integrated digital platform for customers on all government services and the latest events held throughout the emirate.

Challenge participants must enter their email the first time they report the vulnerability they encounter, as they will receive a confirmation message on the registered email each time they report the vulnerability. As the unified digital platform for accessing government services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the “Tamm” system is keen to evaluate the digital services provided, achieve 100% customer satisfaction, and provide them with an exceptional experience, in line with government efforts aimed at achieving leadership and excellence and raising the level of quality of life in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. , making it one of the best global destinations for work and living.