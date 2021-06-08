The Egyptian star, Tamer Hosni, fulfilled the dream of one of his fans, a cancer patient called “Nada”, who had been wishing for a while that Tamer would hear her voice.

The artist Tamer Hosni’s realization of the dream of a child with cancer to meet and sing with her, on social networking sites, over the past hours, was the hidden hero in realizing her dream, the media, Muhammad Al-Qousi, a volunteer for more than 15 years in achieving the dreams of children with cancer.

And the Egyptian journalist, Mohamed Al-Qousi, published a post on his account on the social networking site “Facebook” and a video, during which the artist Tamer Hosni appears inside the studio of his home, while a girl sits in front of the microphone singing, without realizing that the one behind her is her favorite star, and that she is in Tamer Hosny’s house.

Tamer Hosni appeared during the video as he entered the studio in silence, before “Nada” was surprised by his presence in front of her, which made her in a state of astonishment and great joy, and then shared with her the singing of a clip from the song “We grew up and our mind.”

The Egyptian journalist, Muhammad Al-Qousi, revealed the scenes of Nada and Tamer Hosni’s meeting, through his publication, in which he said: “Nada, 15 years old, is being treated for a cancerous tumor in her hand, and God willing, she will recover from the disease.”

He added: “Nada loves to sing and adores Tamer Hosni, and her dream was that she sees him and hears her voice. We communicated with the beautiful artist Tamer Hosni and he responded quickly, and he very much welcomed that he helps us realize Nada’s very big dream for her.”

He added: “Tamer invited us to his house to record in his studio a duet with Nada, and we agreed that we would do this meeting as a surprise for Nada, who thought that we were going to a sound studio in the first place to rehearse before meeting her favorite star.”

He said: “Thank you very much to the beautiful star and sweet heart Tamer Hosni for hosting Lina and realizing the dream within a few days of her request.”