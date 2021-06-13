The person in charge of the Summer Game Fest has explained what the developer will do in his conference.

It is clear that part of the E3 magic it lies in the illusion created by the possible advertisements that we can see. This also has a problem, because if our expectations are very high, we may get more than one disappointment. In E3 2021, Take-Two will hold a conference And the fans were wondering what we get to see, but it seems like it won’t be too much.

Geoff keighley, head of The Game Awards and the Summer Game Fest, has reported what we will find at the Take-Two conference. According to him, we will not see Grand Theft Auto VI or announcements of 2K (discarded Bioshock 4), nor no other new game. The developer will not present video games and will focus her conference on other aspects, according to the information Keighley shared.

The famous presenter has assured that Take-Two will talk about the Diversity and inclusion in video games. Keighley has indicated that this question is also important, but it is good that the players know what they will find so that there are no misunderstandings. We’ll see exactly what the developer tells us and if the information Keighley handles is totally correct.

From Bioshock 4 we really know that a game in the Bioshock saga is in development, although we have not known many specific details in recent years. In fact, we have been learning by Work offers It seems that it will use Unreal Engine 5. We have also learned some details of its setting. If we know little about that, about GTA VI even less. What’s more, even investors are impatient: in March of this year they asked about him, without getting an answer.

The Take-Two conference will be held on Monday June 14th, at 19:15 hours (Spanish time). You can follow it with 3DGames, as part of our special E3 2021 coverage, as we are exclusive partners of the event. If you missed all the announcements on the first day, don’t worry: we have compiled everything that was presented on the first day of E3 2021.

