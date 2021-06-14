Take-two is one of the companies with the highest income around the world with franchises such as GTA V, GTA Online, Bully, Red Dead Redemption, BioShock, XCOM, etc. So, it was one of the most anticipated conferences of the E3 2021 for the possible sequel to some of these franchises. However, it was the opposite.

In the words of the internet community: ‘This makes the Gearbox presentation look like a blessing’. This is a summary of the feeling he left Take-two on some of his fans after a conference that could have been one of the best in the world. E3 2021.

What went wrong at the Take-Two Interactive conference?

Just a couple of weeks ago, we learned that the E3 2021 It was going to take place this year and a couple of days before, we were able to have the schedule of conferences and events. So some of the companies like Take-Two Interactive they had little time to organize and prepare a presentation that could surprise their community.

However, his community did not expect what Take-Two Interactive showed at the end: a zoom conference. Despite discussing important issues for the community such as the fight for equality, equity and representation, the disappointment of the community was immediate:

Even in the YouTube and Twitch broadcasts, the public’s reaction was to leave the conference or ‘fall asleep’ during it.

In the opinion of several people in the gaming community, Take-two has managed to do ‘a conference worse than Kochmedia at this E3’. The multi-media YouTube co-broadcasts of this conference have an impressive number of negative ratings.

In YouTube comments from the conference Take-Two Interactive you can read: ‘This is like having a party with alcohol, but when you arrive instead of attending you, they give you a lecture on the dangers of drinking too much’ Y “This makes the Gearbox presentation look like a blessing.”

GTA 6, the great absent from E3 2021

One of the most anticipated video games of Take-Two Interactive it was GTA 6, the sequel to one of the best-selling games in the history of the industry. However, the dream of a large part of his fans ended after a couple of minutes of the conference.

Although the company does not usually give this type of announcement in the E3, this was the first time in years that Take-Two Interactive made an appearance at this great event. So, the expectations of his fans had set their eyes on this possible installment that did not come.

