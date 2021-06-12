Al Ain (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the representative of the ruler in the Al Ain region, considered the election of the UAE to membership in the UN Security Council 2022-2023 as the harvest of a tireless and serious course of diplomatic and political work, and a deserved culmination of the UAE and its noble quest to uphold the values ​​of goodness, peace and humanity.

His Highness said on his account on the social networking site Twitter: “The election of the UAE today for membership in the UN Security Council 2022-2023… is the harvest of a tireless and serious course of diplomatic and political work.” His Highness added: “It is a culmination that the UAE deserves for its noble endeavor to uphold the values ​​of goodness, peace and humanity.”