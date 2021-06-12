Syria In Syria, at least 13 people were killed in attacks on a residential area and a hospital

The attacks took place in the northern town of Afrin on Saturday.

In Syria at least 13 people have been killed and several wounded in two separate attacks on a residential area and a local hospital. News agencies AFP and Reuters, among others, report the matter. Data on the number of deaths vary so far. According to Reuters, there are at least 13 victims and 16 according to AFP.

Artillery shots were fired, according to local sources, in the northern part of the country, in the town of Afrin near the Turkish border on Saturday. The first of the attacks targeted a residential area and the second shortly thereafter a local hospital. According to Reuters, videos shared on social media showed victims in the ruins of Al Shifa Hospital.

The Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported 13 deaths and 27 injuries.

Turkish the official said, referring to hospital data, a Syrian Kurdish YPG militia would have hit the hospital building with a missile. However, U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led YPGs and Syrian democratic forces later said they were not behind the attacks. Turkey considers the YPG to be a terrorist group.

The governor of Hatay province, Turkey, next to the city of Arfin, said he was investigating the incident. He said according to Reuters that the missiles were fired from the Syrian government-controlled area of ​​Tel Rifat.

According to Reuters, Turkey will continue its military presence in the region by sending thousands of troops to the last rebel enclave.