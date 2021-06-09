The symphony orchestra conducted by Sergei Akimov will play soundtracks from the film “Harry Potter” on June 1. Concert “Harry Potter. Symphonic Soundtrack “will be held at the VDNKh Green Theater in Moscow. On June 9 it became known about this from a press release, which is at the disposal of Izvestia.

“As the famous American conductor Leonard Bernstein said:“ The future belongs to cinema music ”. Cinema music is still not often performed by symphonic groups, while it is available to people of all ages, since we all go to the cinema and watch it on TV at home, ”said conductor Sergei Akimov.

According to the organizers of the event, listeners will be able to enjoy live music from films about the wizard Harry Potter performed by the orchestra. The main themes from the soundtrack of the first three films of the saga will be played.

“This is not a simple orchestra, this is a group of young magicians-students of the Hogwarts school. The most talented students were gathered from all four faculties: violins from Gryffindor, violas and cellos from Slytherin, woodwinds from Hufflepuff, and brass and percussion from Ravenclaw, ”added the organizers.

