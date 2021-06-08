The first installment in the saga of Rocky hit theaters in 1976, which, by the way, was starred and written by Sylvester Stallone. From that moment, the image of the actor rose to world star status.

Also, thanks to the success of said franchise, the plot generated the spin-off titled Creed. Now, everything has continued and Stallone himself, through his official account on Instagram, has announced the arrival date for Rocky vs. Drago (Rocky IV director’s cut).

“Released in theaters on November 11. WIDE SCREEN AND 4K So proud of all the technicians who have done a great job bringing this movie and the battle to life in an incredible way. Thank you ”, reads the description of the aforementioned publication.

Sylvester Stallone reveals release date for Rocky IV director’s cut. Photo: Instagram / @ offcialslystallone

What is Rocky vs. Drago?

Rocky’s fourth installment hit the big screen in 1985 and since its premiere it became one of the most successful in the franchise. In fact, with a collection of more than 300 million dollars, it was positioned as the one that has generated the highest profit.

For this reason, its protagonist has decided to revisit the plot of said film in what is known as a director’s cut.

What is a director’s cut?

Known in Spanish as ‘the director’s cut’, director’s cut is the term for all those feature films that have a compilation of scenes derived from the original film.

During the pandemic, launches of this type have been presented with greater frequency, since they are aimed at the same target audience and allow fans to maintain the interest of a specific title and its related products. An example of this is the League of Justice from Zack snyder.