In the collective imagination it is Rocky or Rambo. Punches, fights, adventures. But the beginnings are sometimes unexpected. For Sylvester Stallone the first starring role is in the world of porn, in the film “The Party at Kitty and Stud’s” . Strange to think so. Compensation? 200 dollars. A pittance some would say, enough if you find yourself living for weeks at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York, homeless. No shame, no repentance: “The alternative was to rob someone,” Sly explained. A few years later (in 1976), thanks to the resounding success of Rocky, the film was redistributed with a new title: “The Italian Stallion” , in reference to the boxer’s nickname in the film.