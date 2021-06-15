Switzerland “This can be a milestone in managing relationships” – Researcher explains what signs to look for in a meeting with Biden and Putin

The summit of the presidents of the United States and Russia in Geneva, Switzerland, is a major operation, and its importance should not be underestimated, despite the cold intervals between the great powers, Russia expert Kadri Liik tells HS.

15.6. 19:53 | Updated 15.6. 21:19

Geneva

Geneva is a great city on a hot summer day from the fact that at its deepest depths of more than 300 meters you can take a dip to swim directly from the city.

Now that the whole world is focused on Switzerland and Geneva, the presidents of the United States and Russia Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin due to the meeting, the townspeople will have to temporarily give up their shorelines.

The beaches and city streets are closed around the clock from a large area. A spool of barbed wire has been pulled for hundreds of meters around the meeting place as early as last week.

The video shows how Biden arrived in Geneva on Tuesday night:

“Strange”, says a person sitting on the shores of Lake Geneva a few hundred meters from the summit stage Damien Grandjean.

He throws a ball into the water for his dog on the eve of the summit. Although Geneva has been a haven for international cooperation for more than a century, preparations are now so hard that it is new to the people of Geneva.

The Swiss Air Force will guard the airspace of the meeting area for three days. Thousands of Swiss soldiers have arrived in support of the cantons of the canton of Geneva. Demonstrations are banned on the day of the meeting and Geneva residents are encouraged to work from home.

When great powers meet, massive security and media arrangements are needed. About a thousand journalists have registered for the meeting – despite the fact that no major breakthrough is expected from the meeting itself.

Damien Grandjean sat on the beach throwing a ball to his dog under the Lake Geneva Summit. The popular beach is just a stone’s throw from the meeting place and is closed to locals on Wednesdays.

Russia expert Kadri Liik The European Council on Foreign Relations says in an interview with HS that it is actually good when expectations are not high. It is better that they are appropriate.

Relations between Russia and the West are now cold. This does not remove the fact that managing relationships and meeting superpower leaders is important. In that sense, according to Liik, the situation is comparable to the Cold War, although there are differences.

“Given the chaos that prevails in the world, this could be a milestone in managing relationships for years to come,” he says.

“There has to be a channel, diplomacy, signals, and there has to be an opportunity to say positions out loud.”

For example, in arms control, which is one of the themes of the meeting, it is important to maintain a voice connection, he says.

According to Liik, it is worth observing the tones, mood and emphases on Wednesday.

Lara Teruge, 17, from Geneva, came to kickboard near the meeting place on Tuesday before the area closed.

“Nothing very ambitious can be achieved. If the atmosphere is calm, it will be interesting. If the statements are particularly positive or optimistic, it is even more dubious, ”he says.

An appointment according to Liik, the wordings from Ukraine and Belarus to be pronounced are interpreted under a microscope, so they are also carefully weighed in advance.

He thinks it’s okay that the atmosphere isn’t going to be warm. Too strong good chemistry between international leaders can also be a problem: it can interfere with things.

According to Liik, Biden’s conception of Russia seems realistic and Putin seems to recognize it and respect it.

“After all, Putin and Barack Obama liked each other at all. Obama did not understand Putin. Now, in fact, the situation is on a more realistic level than then. ”

Biden’s advantage is that he has served as vice president and has been in similar situations before.

Meeting arouses interest and pride in many Geneva people.

17 years old Lara Teruge became interested in international affairs on the school’s geography course and came on Tuesday to see the venue while it was still open to the general public. He wanted to see the activities and security measures of the international media.

Teacher Anne Sprungli from Roseraie School was on her way to the Red Cross Museum with her class and decided to stop for a moment to cool off at the UN Square fountains. Nations Square is just a few hundred meters from the Hotel Intercontinental, where the U.S. delegation is staying and where the road leading to it was closed on Tuesday and under police surveillance.

The Intercontinental Hotel, which houses the U.S. president, was isolated on Tuesday.

Biden and Putin meet on the shores of Lake Geneva, in an 18th-century villa in the middle of La Grange Park, where one of the first meetings of the Red Cross was held in the 19th century.

Biden arrived in Geneva on Tuesday afternoon from Brussels for a summit of EU leaders. Putin will arrive in Switzerland on Wednesday and will first meet with the Swiss president. Negotiations will take place between delegations on Wednesday afternoon.

Read more: Biden arrived in Geneva, where he will meet Putin for the first time tomorrow

Read more: This is how President Biden succeeded in his visit to Europe: “Aren’t you tired of my face yet?”

Located on either side of Villa la Grange in the middle of an enclosed park, two large white tents have been set up for briefings. It was said in advance that the presidents would not come to the media together.

The lion statues guarding the main entrance to La Grange Park were cleaned with a pressure washer before the day of the meeting.

The park next to it is a long stage about four hundred meters from the meeting place, where TV journalists from different countries get to line up to talk to the cameras live.

On Monday night, EBU staff at the European Broadcasting Union were on site to build broadcast technology for TV channels. Most journalists can’t get any closer to the presidents.

“An American flying circus can get in,” says a Northern Irish cameraman Johnny Saundersson, with decades of experience in live broadcasts around the world.

Biden is followed by a group of more than a hundred journalists from the United States, and the journalists closest to Putin also come with him from Moscow.

Saundersson is his Serbian counterpart Ivan Stojanovicin with building image streaming technology on Monday night.

“I look forward to 24-hour shifts, as usual,” Stojanovic says.

He works as a freelancer for the EBU and has been touring summits and crisis areas as a video stream producer for 25 years.

Ivan Stojanovic from Serbia (right) and Johnny Saundersson from Northern Ireland have become acquainted with the Bosnian war and have worked together on news events ever since. Now they make sure the video stream works for different TV channels.

Stojanovic and Saundersson have met in Sarajevo during the Bosnian war and together made many live broadcasts of world news events. Stojanovic was also in Helsinki in 2018, when Putin and the previous president of the United States Donald Trump met.

The meeting was a political fiasco for the United States, but according to Stojanovic, it was perfect in the media sense. From his point of view, thanking is the local broadcaster, which is always the most important partner of the summit in broadcasting the video stream.

“Yle simply did its part perfectly,” Stojanovic recalls.