Janne Andersson is about to replace Mattias Svanberg with Jesper Karlsson, one of the men who was training in the emergency bubble, in Gothenburg. This is stated by the newspaper Aftonbladet, which adds that Dejan Kulusevski, the first of those affected by the Covid, is close to returning to the group after having given several negative PCRs.

Svanberg tested positive just after his teammate and his return should not be clear according to this possible decision that the Scandinavian coach is considering. Karlsson, 22, is a left winger for AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands, with whom he has scored 11 goals and assists in the Eredivisie this season, as well as scoring a goal in the Europa League.

Svanberg is also 22 years old and plays for Italian midfielder Bologna. So far he has 9 international matches in which he has scored a goal. This last season he had scored five goals and given two assists in Serie A. Andersson will surely dissolve the emergency bubble in the next few hours after this change.