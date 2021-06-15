A 0-0 always leaves a few clear points: the forwards. Even more so in a match like Spain-Sweden, where there were clear chances for both teams. On the Spanish side, the controversy centered on Morata after the whistles that the Spanish striker heard in La Cartuja, while in the Nordic country the case is similar, because they have rained criticism to Marcus Berg, his ‘nine’.

The Swedish striker had a resounding chance in the second half after a great play from Isak. However, when he had everything going for him, he ended up incomprehensibly badly. From that moment on, his social networks began to be filled with criticism, insults and disrespect. Some even started a clearly disproportionate request: to have his Swedish citizenship withdrawn.. So much was the commotion that his teammates had to come out to defend him after the match.

“There are no strange things, sometimes you are lucky and sometimes not. These things are incredibly sad, because we win and lose together ”, said Isak, his partner in attack against Spain. “It’s so, so ridiculous that I’m not going to waste energy commenting on it,” said Olsen, a Swedish hero in Seville with his stops.

The matter has affected Berg, who after the game decided not to comment to the press. In his federation they clothe him to such an extent that they do not rule out taking legal action. “We will follow up and scan the comments overnight. We will collect it tomorrow. We have direct contact with our security department in case we need to act with a police report or similar, “said Jakob Kakembo’s boss. “We are going to meet, we have spoken with the police to be heard,” explained Martin Fredman, Sweden’s chief of security.