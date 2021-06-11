I.In the Jewish prayer room at Frankfurt Airport, the Torah shrine has been smeared with a swastika. The Jewish community in Frankfurt am Main announced on Friday. “This anti-Semitic act must be cleared up as soon as possible,” demanded the community board. He expressed himself horrified about the act.

The ward board indicated that the prayer room was locked. The community is in contact with Fraport AG as the operating company of the airport, which has also promised a detailed investigation of the anti-Semitic incident. It is also about internal investigations. Fortunately, the Torah scrolls kept in the shrine were not damaged.

“This hatred of Jews must finally stop. The ugly grimace of anti-Semitism does not stop even at places of encounter, silence and stopping, where people from all over the world meet briefly while traveling and are in transit, “explained the board of the Orthodox Rabbinical Conference Germany (ORD) about the incident. . This is “not a good day” for Germany and for Frankfurt Airport.