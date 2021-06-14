At the Rally Alba comes the first victory in the Suzuki Rally Cup for Igor Iani and Nicola Puliani.

The fourth round of the single-make series organized by Suzuki Italia and reserved for Suzuki Swifts went, with merit, into the hands of the very young Ossola driver, one of the up-and-coming riders of the trophy.

His is the best Japanese R1, in the Hybrid version, among the 16 starters in the event alongside the Italian WRC Championship this time. In fact, Iani was ready from the first special stages, when the second time trial of the race was immediately decisive.

“I am really happy with this victory. I’ve been waiting for it for a year and a half and now it’s finally here. The race was really complicated and this result repays us for the efforts made. Sorry to have taken the lead due to Simone’s unfortunate mishap, but rallies are also this and this time we were able to take advantage of the opportunity. This result gives us morale for the continuation of the trophy. To think that my name joins that of Andrea Crugnola, today champion appreciated by all, among the youngest winners in the Suzuki Rally Cup is a great honor as an important stimulus for me ”.

A hesitation of Goldoni, undisputed leader of this season’s start of the cup, was enough for Iani to take the top of the standings to keep her up to the finish line. The leader of the Suzuki Goldoni had presented himself with a well-established ranking, built with a series of convincing successes.

On the first pass on the “Igliano-Paroldo”, however, his mistake, one of the few committed so far in the cup, when a touch on the front left on PS2 bent the bridge and sent him back to the bottom of the standings, with a gap of well 52.5 ” accumulated by Iani himself.

However, the rider from Aosta with Eric Macori was capable of a great reaction, made up of seven wins out of the nine tests he faced, with which he put together the pieces of a rally that now seemed compromised up to climb the rankings to hit the square in Italy. honor.

However, the first place of the trophy remains in his hands, also thanks to the victory with the best time in the PS4 “Somano-Bonvicino” Power Stage.

Third place for Roberto Pellé, who made his debut in the Cuneo area on the Hybrid and immediately broke the ice. The Trentino finished in fifth position after the first lap of special stages, then took advantage of the exit of the others, always very popular, such as the Ligurian Fabio Poggio for the breakage of the hydraulic handbrake pump, therefore of Giorgio Fichera, the Sicilian out at the start of the rally with a roll over.

Unlucky race to return to the ranks of the Suzuki Rally Cup also for Andrea Scalzotto from Vicenza, in the past ruler of the appointments in conjunction with the CIWRC, this time withdrawn due to a broken clutch.

Bertini-Vignolo also did well, finishing at the foot of the Japanese podium in front of the Swiss Ivan Cominelli. A year ago he was the best among the Suzuki cars in Alba, this time he can look at the glass half full thanks to the best time ever among the Racing Starts, ahead of Vallino-Vitali in the same car.

Seventh position for the other Sicilian driver Denaro with De Paoli on the right, with the first Swift in the Sport 1.6 version, then eighth place for Soliani-Spezzani who complete the virtual podium in the RS category. The absolute top ten ends with Longo-Riva on the Swift in the classic Sport 1.6 version followed by Stella-Danase on the Boosterjet 1.0.

The Suzuki fleet closes with the Ligurian Nicola Schileo with Fabio Garella, eleventh Swift at the finish line among the sixteen starters in total, a success of reliability also for the cars of the Hamamatsu house which are confirmed as reliable and performing even on extremely selective roads, as they are once again demonstrated the asphalts of Alba.

FINAL RESULTS SUZUKI RALLY CUP AT RALLY ALBA

1.Iani, I. – Puliani, N. (SUZUKI SWIFT SPORT HYBRID) in 1: 14’28.5; 2.Goldoni, S. – Macori, E. (SUZUKI SWIFT SPORT HYBRID) at 33.6; 3.Pelle ‘, R. – Luraschi, G. (SUZUKI SWIFT SPORT HYBRID) at 1’23.3; 4. Bertini, D. – Vignolo, L. (SUZUKI SWIFT SPORT HYBRID) at 1’39.2; 5.Cominelli, – Crivellaro, R. (SUZUKI SWIFT 1.0) at 2’17.4; 6. Vallino, C. – Vitali, M. (SUZUKI SWIFT 1.0) at 2’38.4; 7. Money, S. – De Paoli, B. (SUZUKI SWIFT 1.6 VVT) at 3’27.8; 8 Soliani, M. – Spezzani, A. (SUZUKI SWIFT 1.0) at 4’02.7; 9.Longo, M. – Riva, R. (SUZUKI SWIFT 1.6 VVT) at 4’49.5; 10.Stella, M. – Danish, M. (SUZUKI SWIFT 1.0 BOOSTERJET) at 5’15.5; 11 Schileus, N. – Garella, F. (SUZUKI SWIFT 1.0) at 9’43.2;

2021 CALENDAR SUZUKI RALLY CUP

12-13 March 44th Il Ciocco and Serchio Valley Rally | 9-10 April 68th Rallye Sanremo | 7-8 May 105th Targa Florio | 11-13 June 15th Alba Rally | 25-26 June 49th Rally San Marino | 3-5 September 44th Rally 1000 Miglia | 9-10 October 38th Rally 2 Valleys; November 14 City of Modena Rally Final