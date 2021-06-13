There is no doubt that the popular theme of Iquitos explosion “I don’t know” it has become a musical success. Therefore, Susy Díaz did not want to be left behind and joined the fever that this song has caused.

In the edition of this Saturday, June 12, the ex-dancer appeared in El reventonazo de la chola to be a jury of the program. In it, he was surprised to interpret a new version of the famous hit.

“Let me tell you that I love you very much. Every time I see you prettier and I thank you that today you are as a jury. What are you going to rate tonight? ”Said Chola Chabuca.

“I am going to rate the attitude, the intelligence, the movement and the compass. Most importantly, I’m going to rate the tessitura of the voice, “said Flor Polo’s mother with a laugh.

Susy Dias divorced Andy V

After almost 10 years of marriage, Susy Díaz managed to divorce Andy V. On June 2, Magaly Medina spread the news on her program, where the former congresswoman was seen showing the court order in front of the cameras. After obtaining the aforementioned documents, she expressed: “Thank my God. How happy I am”.

However, he also exposed the reaction of Andy V, who revealed that he is evaluating the possibility of prosecuting his ex-wife. “I am going to sue her for the damages. I want her to rectify herself on television programs, cleaning up my image, ”he said.

