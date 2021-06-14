Sustainable development Finland rose to number one in the international comparison of sustainable development for the first time, but there is still room for improvement

An international comparison assesses how countries contribute to the global agenda for sustainable development.

Finland has risen to number one for the first time in the annual sustainability comparison published by the UN and the Bertelsmann Foundation on Monday.

The comparison has been made since 2015, and Finland has always been in the top five. The comparison assesses how countries are contributing to the Global Agenda for Sustainable Development Agenda 2030 and its associated Sustainable Development Goals.

According to the comparison, Finland has achieved or is close to achieving the goals of sustainable development, which are related to poverty reduction, health, education, water, energy, reduction of inequality, and peace and the rule of law.

The biggest challenges, on the other hand, relate to combating climate change, the sustainability of consumption and production patterns, and halting the loss of biodiversity.

Prime minister and Chairman of the Finnish Commission for Sustainable Development Sanna Marin (sd) holds first place as a result of long-term work.

“The honor of recognition belongs to all Finns who persevere in working for a sustainable society. We are proud of our investment, but there is still a long way to go to achieve all the sustainable development goals by 2030. What is crucial is how we can secure our well-being within the limits of the earth’s carrying capacity also in the future, ”Marin says in a Government press release.

Secretary-General and Lead Expert of the Commission on Sustainable Development Sami Pirkkalan according to him, success is not a single factor, but a systematic effort by the current and previous governments to advance the goals of sustainable development.

In Finland, indicators related to human well-being are in good shape, but there is still room for improvement in terms of global carrying capacity and climate, Pirkkala says.

Thus, there is still a task to be done, among other things, in preventing the loss of biodiversity and in the use of natural resources.

Pirkkalan according to the coronavirus pandemic affects sustainable development, especially in developing countries, which have a weaker capacity to respond to crises. For example, it is difficult for developing countries to obtain funding for crisis management and prevention.

With the coronavirus pandemic, for example, some children have been denied access to school, which can have far-reaching consequences.

The UN SDSN network and the German Bertelsmann Foundation will also announce the results on Monday at a virtual announcement event, where Finland will be represented by the Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari.

“The pandemic has led to an increase in extreme poverty and inequality globally and undermined gender equality. We need to make sure that everyone stays in development and that we can catch up between the most successful and the least successful countries, ”Skinnari commented in a Government press release.