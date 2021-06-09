The General Authority of Civil Aviation and the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management announced the suspension of entry for travelers from Zambia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, on all flights of national and foreign carriers, as well as transit passengers coming from them, starting tomorrow, at 11: 59, excluding transit flights coming to the country and heading to these countries.

The suspension also includes the entry of travelers who are in these countries during a period of 14 days before coming to the Emirates, with the continuation of flights, as it will allow the transfer of passengers from the Emirates to the three countries.

It will also allow the transfer of excluded groups from Zambia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda to the Emirates with the application of the mentioned precautionary measures, which include UAE citizens and their first-degree relatives, and accredited diplomatic missions between the UAE and the three countries.

This includes administrators working in the embassies of the UAE in these countries, and the embassies of the three countries in the country. The excluded category also includes official delegations and businessmen (subject to obtaining prior approval), as well as “golden” and “silver” residency holders, in addition to holders of vital jobs according to the authority’s classification, and crews of foreign freight and transit planes, provided that a negative result of “Covid” is obtained. 19”, within 48 hours of departure and upon arrival, and adherence to quarantine until departure.

The excluded groups will be required to take preventive measures, which include a 10-day quarantine, a PCR examination at the airport, and on the fourth and eighth days of entering the country, and reducing the duration of the PCR examination from 72 hours to 48 hours, provided that tests issued by approved laboratories bearing the QR Code are accepted.

The authority confirmed that it is required for travelers coming from Zambia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda through other countries, that their period of stay in those countries should not be less than 14 days to be allowed to enter the country, with the continuation of cargo flights between the Emirates and the three countries.

The authority called on passengers affected by the decision to communicate with airlines to amend and schedule their flights, and to ensure their return to their final destinations, without delays or other obligations.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

