Suspected terrorism In Canada, a man accused of overwhelming a Muslim family is also receiving charges of terrorism

Prime Minister Trudeau: “This death was not an accident. This was a terrorist attack motivated by anger.”

In Canada a man accused of overwhelming a Muslim family is also receiving charges of terrorism, prosecutors say.

The family of five was on a walk when a 20-year-old man collided with the family in his flatbed car just over a week ago. Only the family’s nine-year-old son survived. The child was seriously injured.

The man is already suspected of four murders and one attempted murder. If found guilty, he can receive a life sentence. However, prosecutors said in a brief hearing on Monday they would add terrorist charges as an extension of the list.

Canada after the hearing, the cavalry said in a press release that the federal and provincial justice ministers have given their approval to launch a terrorist investigation.

The accused does not have a previous criminal record, nor is he known to have links to extremist organizations.

The man appeared at the hearing via video and told the court he did not have a lawyer. He is scheduled to appear in court again next Monday.

Overrun the dead were buried in Finnish time early on Sunday. Hundreds of people gathered to honor the memory of the family who died as a victim of a suspected hate crime.

The memorial service was shown live on all major Canadian television channels. Already the day before, memorial marches had been held around the country, bringing together thousands of people.

“This death was not an accident. This was a hate-motivated terrorist attack at the heart of one of our communities, ”said the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau said in a speech in the House of Commons.

Attack has increased the debate about the prevalence of Islamophobia in Canada, as well as increased fears in the Muslim community that external signs of belonging to a religious community could make a person a target.

The overtaking was the worst anti-Muslim attack in Canada since the 2017 mosque shooting in the city of Quebec that killed six people.

“I think it is very important that we call this a terrorist act,” the Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said at a news conference.

“It is important that we recognize this as an Islamophobic act, and it is important that we recognize the terrible threat that white supremacy poses to Canada and Canadians.”