In investigations into clan crime, special police forces in North Rhine-Westphalia have executed several arrest warrants. In addition, assets were seized and houses, apartments, offices and shops searched.

B.In investigations into clan crime, special police forces are currently searching around 30 properties in North Rhine-Westphalia. According to information from the public prosecutor’s office and police in Düsseldorf as well as the state criminal investigation office, several hundred officials are in action in the Rhineland, Bergisches Land, the Lower Rhine and the Ruhr area. According to information from the “Bild” newspaper, the officers used a “police tank” to ram open the gate of a villa.

According to the announcement, arrest warrants are being executed, assets are being confiscated and houses, apartments, offices and shops are being searched. One of the proceedings of the Düsseldorf Public Prosecutor’s Office is about suspicion of gang fraud and money laundering.

In connection with investigations by the Duisburg public prosecutor’s office against an accused, several objects in Duisburg, Leverkusen and Gelsenkirchen were searched in the morning. For tactical reasons of investigation, the police currently do not want to provide any further information. The investigators at the State Criminal Police Office have announced a press conference for the afternoon.