Bari – Suspected ischemia after an anti-Covid vaccination. And now a 54-year-old patient he is hospitalized in intensive care at the Policlinico di Bari. The man arrived at the emergency room two days ago: his condition immediately appeared worrying. In the last few hours she left reporting to AIFA, the Italian Medicines Agency, e to the Ministry of Health after an evaluation of its status. From the anamnesis, it emerged that he had been subjected to a vaccination and, at that point, the procedure was initiated which involves alerting the other competent authorities. Right now the case is being followed at all levels.

The news came directly from the Polyclinic which, in a concise statement, made it known that it had reported “A suspected ischemic adverse event, which occurred in the period following vaccination ‘. The patient is currently in a reserved prognosis. “It should be noted that he arrived at the emergency room on 12 June already on drug therapy prescribed elsewhere, for peripheral venous thrombosis”. At that point the choice to hospitalize him. It was in critical condition, as it is now. He probably suffers from other previous pathologies. Specifically an autoimmune disease. “The vaccination – make it known sources of the Polyclinic – was not administered in our business centers.”

According to reports, he would have been vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson in a hub in the province of Bari on May 26th. After a couple of weeks, thrombosis would occur. For him first the hospitalization in another hospital, the Miulli of Acquaviva delle Fonti, then the arrival in Bari, where he is still hospitalized pending further investigations to establish a possible correlation between the incident and the dose that was been administered.