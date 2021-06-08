No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Suspected criminal offenses The man broke into a parked plane at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport

by admin_gke11ifx
June 8, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The man reached the closed area of ​​the airport by driving through a fence in a stolen car.

RelatedPosts

Police says that in the morning he caught a man who broke into a closed area at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport. The man entered the area by driving through a fence in a stolen car.

The suspect had gone on a parked plane, and had been inside for a few minutes. According to police, the man was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crime.

Police states that he inspected the aircraft and that no additional items had been taken there. No dangerous objects were found in the suspect’s possession either.

The suspect has been arrested and the investigation continues with interrogations.

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Next Post

Former attorney Alejandra Gils Carbó is sent to oral trial for corruption

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.