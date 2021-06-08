Suspected criminal offenses The man broke into a parked plane at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport

The man reached the closed area of ​​the airport by driving through a fence in a stolen car.

Police says that in the morning he caught a man who broke into a closed area at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport. The man entered the area by driving through a fence in a stolen car.

The suspect had gone on a parked plane, and had been inside for a few minutes. According to police, the man was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crime.

Police states that he inspected the aircraft and that no additional items had been taken there. No dangerous objects were found in the suspect’s possession either.

The suspect has been arrested and the investigation continues with interrogations.