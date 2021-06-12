Suspected criminal offenses Sinnemäki did not tell the city about the suspicion of a crime – According to the Chief of Staff, there is no obligation because Sinnemäki is a shop steward

Police suspect Sinnemäki of breach of duty. Sinnemäki denies having committed a crime.

Anni SinnemäKI did not inform the City of Helsinki of being the subject of a criminal suspicion. Chief of Staff of Helsinki Sami Sarvilinna tells HS that Sinnemäki had no obligation to report the matter.

“Anni Sinnemäki is a shop steward, she is in a position of trust in the city. So the city is not his employer, and he doesn’t have a supervisor, for example. ”

Police doubts Sinnemäki breach of duty. The suspicion is directed at a decision made in 2016 when Sinnemäki served as Deputy Mayor of Helsinki. The position of Deputy Mayor was Duty. Since then, Helsinki’s organizational reform has changed the city’s management model.

The case is moving to prosecution. In the prosecution, the prosecutor decides whether to prosecute.

Sinnemäki denies having committed a crime. The police investigation is related to a request made by the residents of Meilahti for an investigation into the area’s deviation permits.

Horn Castle does not want to take a position on what would have happened if Sinnemäki had told the city about the suspicion. The question is, for example, whether Sinnemäki could have continued his normal activities in his current position.

“Now let’s go to the hypothetical side. In general, if a shop steward is suspected of a crime, there are certain sections in the municipal law as to what measures exist. Then [jos Sinnemäki olisi kertonut epäilystään] it has been assessed whether action is warranted. “

Sarvilinna says that he does not want to specify in what situations the measures could be taken and what the measures could be.

“If the city is seen as an authority here, then the decision [poikkeusluvasta] has been made, has been open to appeal and has since entered into force. So the matter is long over. ”

According to Sarvilinna, a full-time shop steward does not have an employment relationship or an official relationship with any party. The salary of the shop steward is paid by the city.

HS asked Sinnemäki on Friday night why he did not tell the city about the investigation. Sinnemäki stated that the matter has been widely public in connection with the processing of a plan appeal in the administrative court. The Administrative Court stated that Sinnemäki was not prevented from doing so. The decision is not final.

Sinnemäki told HS that he had discussed the criminal investigation and possible measures related to its disclosure with a lawyer.

“His perception is that this is a matter where I have not committed a crime.”

Investigation joins a larger detached house built by Sinnemäki’s acquaintance, actor Pihla Viitala and his family. Viitala and a few other residents of the area received an additional building right with an exception while the plan was still being prepared. The decision was made by the Helsinki City Planning Board.

Sinnemäki says that he did not participate in the preparation of the decision to deviate, nor did he direct the content of the town plan with regard to the right to build the buildings in question. Nor has the deviation decision or formula changed in the political deliberation of the officials’ proposals.

According to Sinnemäki, Viitala belongs to his “wide circle of acquaintances”. Sinnemäki told HS that he meets Viitala about once a year, for example at a friends’ birthday party.

