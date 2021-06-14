Suspected criminal offenses Several gang bosses and a lawyer have been imprisoned in Finland as a result of an FBI covert operation

The FBI gained access to communications that the underworld kept completely secret. The court has imprisoned in Finland, among other things, a lawyer and people who led the United Brotherhood, the Angels of Hell and Cannonball from all over Finland.

The United States central criminal police The FBI tuned in in order to stir up the underworld, a conspiracy that, on the basis of capturing information, also hits the leading figures of the Finnish underworld.

Various rights have imprisoned people in Finland last week, for example, who served on the leadership of the vest gangs. In addition, a 33-year-old lawyer is imprisoned.

The FBI used its mole to flood the underworld with phones whose communications it could monitor. This was followed by a major international operation, the traces of which can be seen, among other things, in detentions in Finland.

Lawyer was arrested on Friday as a result of an FBI operation Evening News. Later on Friday, the Helsinki District Court arrested him on suspicion of aiding and abetting a felony drug offense, participating in the activities of an organized criminal group and two secrecy offenses.

The court believes the lawyer’s suspected crimes did not end until Monday last week. The involvement of aid in the commission of a serious drug crime and organized crime is suspected to have begun in January and in secrecy in March and April.

According to HS data, data from telephones are currently suspected to indicate that drugs were acquired in Finland by telephones through several different channels. The phones, which were uncovered as an FBI conspiracy, would thus have only served as an opportunity for different individuals to obtain drugs from their contacts through different channels without their knowledge.

Rights Over the past week, several people have been imprisoned in various parts of Finland on suspicion of, among other things, serious drug crimes, who have historically served in the leadership of the vest gangs either locally or nationally.

At the moment, at least the United Brotherhood gangs who were in a high position in Lahti and Jyväskylä and a man who was a member of the entire gang’s leadership were imprisoned. The District Court of Eastern Uusimaa has ordered the liquidation of United Brotherhood as illegal, but the case is moving towards consideration by higher courts.

The United Brotherhood and its subgroup Bad Union were first imposed on a temporary ban, but authorities believed the gang would continue to operate in prisons, among other places. The gang informed the media of the cessation of its activities just on the eve of the cessation proceedings.

Fucking at least a man who led a gang unit in Lappeenranta for a long time has been imprisoned as an angel. The motorcycle gang Cannonball, on the other hand, has arrested a man from Heinola and other gang members who served as the beak man for the whole gang.

Customs, for its part, said last week that it had ridden with the police the premises of the motorcycle gang Bandidos in Tuusula as a result of an international operation. As a result, a major operation launched by the FBI by the U.S. Federal Criminal Police has caused official action against all major gangs on the Finnish gang map.

International the giant operation originated when the FBI managed to cram the underworld on an Anom-branded telephone service. In the underworld, those phones were considered top secret, but an encryption key was inserted into the service. Therefore, the communication was not encrypted.

The communication platform operated from October 2019 and until June 2021. The platform had approximately 12,000 users in 100 countries internationally. The FBI collected and processed a total of 27 million messages on the platform.

The FBI filed an application with a California court revealing a number of its suspects. Among other things, the FBI believes that a Finnish man living in Spain distributed phones to the underworld. The man has strong ties to the United Brotherhood.

The FBI distributed information about its operation to Finns, as a result of which, according to the police, almost 100 people have been arrested in Finland. According to the police, more than 500 kilos of drugs, dozens of weapons and hundreds of thousands of euros in cash were seized in Finland.