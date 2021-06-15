Suspected criminal offenses Police investigate suspected attempted murder in Helsinki’s East Center: 18-year-old man told of stabbed side

The act is suspected by two young men, one of whom has been arrested.

Police is investigating a suspected attempted murder in Itäkeskus yesterday, 14 June. The stabbing took place in Stoa Square at half past eight in the evening.

According to a report to the emergency center, one person was stabbed in the side during a fight. Police say the victim is an 18-year-old man.

The victim was taken from the scene to the hospital, and police said he was preliminarily diagnosed with a deep puncture wound in the upper body area.

The act is suspected by two young men, one of whom was arrested immediately after the incident. The arrested suspect is 19 years old. The second suspect has not been reached, according to police, but his identity is known.

According to the Helsinki police, the events are currently being investigated and interrogations are underway.